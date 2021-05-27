North East Lincolnshire Council to take lead on Humber Freeport

New tax sites on both banks of the Humber will incentivise growth

North East Lincolnshire is to take the lead on the government’s new major Freeport project for the Humber.

Freeport status for the Humber was granted in April’s budget. It was one of just eight areas of the UK to be designated as having special trading zones, which will allow lower tariffs in a bid to attract investment and major manufacturers to the area.

On Tuesday, North East Lincolnshire Council’s cabinet will ask councillors to accept a request from the Humber Leadership Board for the authority to become “lead authority and accountable body” for the Humber Freepoint.

The move will also see it become the single point of contact for the Ministry for Housing Communities and Local Government.

A report before councillors said: “Accepting the role… will help deliver the economic growth envisaged by a successful Freeport and will ensure that the council plays a key role in delivery of a scheme of regional and national significance.”

It will mean the council will receive and record funding and finances on behalf of the Freeport, embed “good governance and decision making” and become the centre for information on the Freeport.

The freeport is hoped to create 7,000 jobs and make the region a “global gateway” into the UK.

The customs zones include ABP’s ports in Grimsby, Goole, Immingham and Hull, and Inter Terminals in Immingham, as well as British Steel in Scunthorpe and multiple of Hull locations.

The budget also included funding and tax status for the Able Marine Energy Park, at North Killingholme.