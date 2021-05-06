One star hygiene rating for West End Lincoln takeaway
A disappointing drop from its last inspection
A Lincoln takeaway has been flagged up by inspectors for its poor food safety management, scoring a one star hygiene rating.
Nibbles, located on Carholme Road in Lincoln, scored one star for hygiene in its most recent inspection on March 25.
Inspectors found that the premises’ management of food safety required major improvement, while hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities were generally satisfactory.
Nibbles has been in Lincoln for a number of years, but this is the first recorded time it has scored a one star for its hygiene rating.
It is a drop from three stars to one from the business’ last hygiene inspection in May 2019, which itself was a drop from four stars in September 2017.
It has a rating of 3.5 stars out of six from 29 customer reviews on JustEat, and 1.5 out of five on TripAdvisor, based on 23 reviews.
The Lincolnite has approached Nibbles for a comment, but are yet to receive a reply by the time of publication.