Police appeal after man stabbed in Lincoln
No arrests yet
A man has sustained stab wounds after an incident in Lincoln on Friday morning.
It happened at around 11.17am on St Rumbold’s Street near the YMCA building on May 7.
It involved two men as they came from the Select and Save store and police were making door to door enquiries.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. His injury is not thought to be serious.
No arrests have been made at this stage.
Lincolnshire Police would like to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information to assist their enquiry, to get in touch on 101 with reference number 139 of May 7.