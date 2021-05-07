Police drop assault probe, but woman remains in hospital a month on

A 39-year-old woman remains in hospital a month after being found with serious injuries at a property in Spalding, but police are no longer investigating the incident.

Officers were called to a property on Cradge Bank just after 11am on Monday, April 5, where the woman was found injured and taken to hospital. Officers remained at the scene for several days.

Lincolnshire Police were trying to establish what caused her injuries and arrested three men and one woman, aged 50, 51, 55, and 48 respectively.

Police said on Friday, May 7 that those arrested have been released with no further action.

The force added that it is no longer investigating the incident.