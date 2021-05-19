Police reunite owner with dog found running on A46
She’s back with her best friends!
Lincolnshire Police reunited a dog with its owner after rescuing the animal while it was running in the road at the A46.
Roads policing officers stopped at the A46 at Swinderby at around 3.30pm when they saw the pooch running in the road, and were quick to rescue it.
The dog hopped in the passenger seat of the patrol car and was looked after by the two officers that found her.
Later in the afternoon police said the story had a happy ending this afternoon.