Police put on extra patrols ahead of Lincoln car meet
Lockdown rules are not relaxed yet
Lincolnshire Police will have extra resources this weekend to deal with a planned car meet in Lincoln, which is against current lockdown rules.
Police are warning people to consider current COVID rules to avoid a fixed penalty fine.
The location of the planned car meet has not been disclosed by police, but their drone unit will be monitoring the area.
The force said: “We want car enthusiasts to enjoy themselves, but will not tolerate dangerous/anti social driving – the drone will be watching you!
“Consider current COVID-19 rules to avoid a fixed penalty.”
