Lincoln
May 14, 2021 2.27 pm

Police put on extra patrols ahead of Lincoln car meet

Lockdown rules are not relaxed yet
| Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police will have extra resources this weekend to deal with a planned car meet in Lincoln, which is against current lockdown rules.

Police are warning people to consider current COVID rules to avoid a fixed penalty fine.

The location of the planned car meet has not been disclosed by police, but their drone unit will be monitoring the area.

The force said: “We want car enthusiasts to enjoy themselves, but will not tolerate dangerous/anti social driving – the drone will be watching you!

“Consider current COVID-19 rules to avoid a fixed penalty.”

Lockdown rules are changing from May 17. See what’s allowed from Monday.

