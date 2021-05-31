Popular Lincoln sports shop to reopen — for closing down sale only
50% off, everything must go
Intersport on Lincoln High Street will reopen its doors for just one weekend in June for a 50% off everything closing down sale.
Ryan Holdsworth and Adrian Graham of Graywoods Insolvency & Recovery were appointed as liquidators of HW Retail Ltd, which trades as Intersport Lincoln, on May 21 this year.
BPI Asset Advisory, RICS Registered Chartered Surveyors, have been instructed to realise the company’s stock, fixtures and fittings. As a result, BPI Asset Advisory will reopen the store to the public on June 19 and 20 for the closing down sale.
The sale will be between 9am and 5pm on those two days and is card payment only. Everything will be 50% off the recommend retail price and must be sold.
Should it be required there are also plans to open the doors again the following week to clear any remaining stock.
BPI Asset Advisory has set up a Facebook group and event to showcase the stock prior to the sale. The group will be updated with further photos of the stock in due course.
The store is largely the same as when the doors closed during the coronavirus lockdown and stock includes, football, hockey, tennis, cricket, running and snow sport equipment and more. Brands being sold including Adidas, Nike, Wilson, Slazenger, Under Armour and Oakley.