Six people now arrested in Lincoln stabbing murder case

Three more arrests on Sunday

Lincolnshire Police arrested three more people in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sam Davies in Lincoln on Thursday night.

On Sunday police arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder following an appeal earlier in the day.

A 20-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender, and a 15-year-old male on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Three men, aged 18, 23 and 24, remain in police custody on suspicion of murder, and conspiracy to murder after arrests on Friday and Saturday.

Sam, 23, died following an incident at Coleridge Gardens in Lincoln, on Thursday at around 10.45pm.

Detectives are still appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

You can get in touch in one of the following ways:

Through the dedicated portal, Operation Level, where you can submit information or footage, anonymously

Call 101, quoting Incident 536 of May 27.