Sneak peek inside Carousel, Lincoln’s new arcade bar

Lincoln’s new arcade bar Carousel will open on the High Street next week after more than £1 million of investment — and The Lincolnite went to check it out for a sneak peek.

Carousel will open in the building formerly occupied by Ruddocks on Wednesday, May 19. It includes various experience zones, including simulation shooting range Quickdraw, Shuffle board, social darts with interactive lanes, and a plethora of arcade machines.

The arcade machines include Time Crisis, Daytona racing, Sonic and Mario at the Olympics and Down the Clowns, as well as a dance mat, basketball hoops and air hockey.

Tables can be pre-booked for food and drinks, or experience areas for fun and games, both via Carousel’s website. Walk-ins will be accepted from the opening date on May 19, but due to the coronavirus restrictions the venue’s capacity will be limited initially.

There is a wide range of food ranging from large plates, such as the Carousel beef brisket, to burgers, hot dogs and plank pizzas.

There are also small plates including Halloumi sticks, Korean BBQ Bao buns, sweet chilli chicken skewers and Bombay Caulibombs.

The variety of drinks includes beers, wines, spirits, alcoholic and non-alcoholic slushies and a what is described as an “Instagram worthy” cocktail menu.

Carousel has created 40 new jobs for the local community and Operations Manager David Nejrup can’t wait for the venue to welcome its first customers.

He told The Lincolnite: “We are delighted to launch our new concept Carousel in the city.

“Carousel has been in development for over two years. In that time and through our research and development, we noticed a shift in what guests wanted from a new bar concept.

“We found that guests wanted more than the usual extensive product range, amazing cocktails and fantastic food. They wanted to be entertained and have an experience while socialising and at Carousel we feel we have created just that.

“Not only do we have a fantastic street food-inspired food menu, an extensive selection of draught beers, wines and spirts and an Instagram worthy cocktail menu, we have taken competitive socialising to the next level. There is so much to do here, there is something for everyone.”

Carousel is operated by Lindum Leisure, which is leasing the building and has links to a group of businesses including Home, Curiosity Shop and Craft.

