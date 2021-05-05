Sorry sight as Debenhams shelves empty ahead of closure
The store closes for good at the end of trade on Saturday
Debenhams in Lincoln had empty shelves galore as its final closing down sale comes to an end this weekend.
The retailer at St Marks’ Shopping Centre reopened in line with government guidelines on April 12, but will close for the final time on Saturday, May 8.
Shelves were bare inside the store this week as customers rushed to get their final bargains before the store closes for good.
It’s a striking sight for many, who have hoped in the giant Lincoln department store for decades.
Items still available were being offered at up to 80% off original price in an attempt to sell everything in time for the store shutting its doors.
The closure comes after online retailer Boohoo bought out the Debenhams brand name and website in a deal worth £55 million in January.
The buyout will prompt the closure of all 118 UK stores, including the Lincoln branch, with over 12,000 jobs lost as a result.
The closure will leave a huge potential unit in an iconic city centre building open to developers.
Locals will watch the space closely for news of its future.