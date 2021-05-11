Ten arrests in early morning Lincoln drugs raids

Raids were carried out in different areas of the city

Ten people were arrested after multiple drugs raids were carried out at properties in Lincoln on Tuesday morning.

A number of warrants were executed by police at around 7am, including at a property on Newark Road, where multiple police vans, dog unit and unmarked cars were seen.

People also reported seeing heavy police presence in the Monks Road and Sincil Bank areas of the city.

Police did not confirm the individual locations of the raids.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “This was part of a pre-planned operation to investigate drug offences and the warrants were carried out with support from officers from Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire, and dog units from the National Crime Agency and Northamptonshire Police.

“Ten people have been arrested and have been taken into custody. We are unable to provide further details at this time.”