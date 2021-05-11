The Flash film crews turn Burghley House into superhero’s playground

Don’t worry, Batman will still be there

Burghley House in Stamford is believed to be one of the settings for Warner Bros new superhero film The Flash, starring Ben Affleck as Batman.

Film crews from Warner Bros were spotted at Burghley House in April ahead of a new blockbuster from the DC Comics universe.

Spectators initially believed filming to be for The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell, but those close to the scene claim that it is in fact for The Flash with Ben Affleck and Ezra Miller.

The film will still feature the Batman character, and Burghley House could be the set for Wayne Manor, the home of Batman, in the film which screens next year.

The sixteenth-century house in Lincolnshire has been used for various film and television sets in recent times, including for Netflix’s royal drama The Crown.

Filming for The Flash began in 2019, taking place in Toronto, Canada and Utah in America so far according to the film’s IMDB page.

The Flash is being directed by Andy Muschietti, famous for his directing role in the 2017 remake of Stephen King’s It.