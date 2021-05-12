The Lincoln bars and restaurants opening indoors from May 17 (rolling list)
A big day for so many
Businesses in Lincoln(shire) are gearing up for welcoming customers indoors on May 17 as lockdown restrictions are eased.
As of Monday, May 17, pubs, restaurants and coffee shops can reopen indoors to serve food and drink for customers, a month after they could reopen outdoors.
A number of establishments have been unable to reopen until this stage of the roadmap, due to not having enough outdoor space to safely and legally reopen in April.
Those that have reopened have been able to serve people outside, without the 10pm curfew that was brought in last year, and also without the need to order a substantial meal with drinks.
From May 17, up to 30 people will be allowed to gather outdoors but the rule of six or two households will remain in place for indoor venues.
The rolling list of places opening for indoor service in Lincoln and surrounding villages on May 17 is:
- 200 Degrees
- ASK Italian
- Bar Unico
- Bells Tea Shop
- Bentley’s Bar
- Black Bull (Opening Friday, May 21)
- Cafe Zoot
- Caffe Portico
- Churchills
- Coffee Aroma
- Coffee Cats Lincoln
- Coffee Corner
- Colbourne’s Cafe
- Craft
- Dambusters Inn
- Doddington Cafe
- Doddington Coffee Shop
- Dog and Bone
- Elite on the Bail (Opening Tuesday, May 18)
- Frankie & Benny’s
- Fridays (Opening Wednesday, May 19)
- Fox and Hounds
- Gino’s Ristorante
- Grand Coffee House
- Harrows Inn (North Hykeham)
- Harvester
- Horse & Groom
- Huckleberrys Bar & Grill (Opening Thursday, May 20)
- Kaspas Desserts
- La Bottega Delitalia (Opening Thursday, May 20)
- Lake View Cafe and Restaurant
- La Trattoria Da Vincenzo
- MaCh
- Madame Waffle (Opening Wednesday, May 19)
- Mamma’s Italian Bistro (Opening Tuesday, May 18)
- Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill
- Margaret’s Tea Rooms
- Nando’s
- Nosey Parker
- Ole Ole Tapas Bar
- Pimento (Opening Tuesday, May 18)
- Pizza Express (High Street and Brayford Wharf North)
- Prezzo
- Pyewipe Inn
- Quayside Coffee
- Queen in the West
- Red Five
- Rising Cafe
- Ritz (Wetherspoon)
- Samba Brazil
- Slug & Lettuce
- Square Sail (Wetherspoon)
- Stags Head
- Stokes Tea & Coffee (High Bridge opening Tuesday, May 18)
- Stokes Lawn Cafe
- Tap & Spile
- The Adam and Eve (Wragby)
- The Barge
- The Bentley Hotel & Spa
- The Birdcage
- The Blacksmiths Arms (Bracebridge Heath)
- The Botanist
- The Bottle and Glass (Harby)
- The Bull (Bracebridge Heath)
- The Cardinal’s Hat
- The Cosy Club
- The Crown and Arrows
- The Dandy Lion
- The Duke William
- The Electric
- The Ferry Boat (Washingborough)
- The Garden Tea Room
- The Gatehouse Inn (Bracebridge)
- The George (Langworth)
- The Golden Eagle
- The House of Pho
- The Jews House Restaurant
- The Jolly Brewer
- The Imp & Angel
- The Lincoln Green (North Hykeham)
- The Lincoln Imp
- The Lincolnshire Poacher
- The Lion and Snake
- The Mailbox
- The Morning Star
- The Plough (Bracebridge)
- The Plough (Nettleham)
- The Prince of Wales Inn
- The Pyewipe
- The Royal Oak (Aubourn)
- The Royal William IV
- The Still
- The Strait and Narrow
- The Swanholme Tavern
- The Tower Hotel
- The Treaty of Commerce
- The Victoria
- The White Hart (Nettleham)
- The William Foster
- The Witch and Wardrobe
- Toby Carvery
- Towers
- Trebles
- Union Bar
- Wagamama
- Walkabout
- White Hart Hotel
- Wildwood
- Woodcocks (Burton Waters)
- Zizzi
If you own/run a bar or restaurant and are getting ready to reopen, please email [email protected] to be included in the list.