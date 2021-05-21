The Lincolnite tries: Mailbox back open after £300k refurb

A new food challenge has been launched too!

The Mailbox pub on Guildhall Street is back open in Lincoln with a revamped interior and brand new beer garden after a £300,000 investment.

The interior now has more fixed seating, as well as bookable booths and a new large projector screen.

Outside there is an additional pergola, more new seating and two 65 inch screens, great for sports matches.

The food and drinks menu has two new additions. The all-new Boozy Brunches have been added and guests can enjoy bottomless drinks such as draft beers, Prosecco and gin and tonic.

The bottomless brunch is £20 per head between 10am-2pm each day. It includes a brunch dish and unlimited drinks from a set menu during a 90 minute slot – this must be booked online in advance here.

From Wednesday, May 26 customers are also invited to take part in the ‘wing eating challenge’.

People that can eat 50 chicken or cauliflower wings, priced at £12.50, will earn their place on the Wall of Fame.

There will also be a new quiz evening every Monday starting from May 24, as well as a DJ point outside for events during the summer.

Drag bingo will take place on Tuesdays and karaoke on Thursdays once restrictions ease further.

The revamp has created 10 new jobs at Mailbox and General Manager Dan Davis told The Lincolnite: “It’s great to be back and the pub looks amazing, it feels like a different pub.

“We have had some really good feedback from people who are loving being back inside and trade has been good.”

Mailbox is open 10am-12am Sunday to Wednesday, 10am-1am on Thursday, and 10am-2am Friday and Saturday.