The Lincolnite tries: Waters Edge ice cream parlour in Saxilby

A former taxi driver from Lincoln swapped cabs for cones when he opened a new ice cream parlour in Saxilby in April.

Mark Fisk owns Waters Edge on Bridge street in Saxilby, which sells around 20 flavours of Blyton ice cream. There’s also an additional five that are vegan friendly and more additions coming in the future.

All the cakes at Waters Edge are vegan, and most are also gluten-free, while waffles, milkshakes and 200 Degrees Coffee are also available to buy in the shop. The cakes and ice cream flavours rotate every few days.

Mark was a self-employed taxi driver for nine years, but his firm was badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, especially after airport runs stopped.

During his teens, Mark, 38, worked in the ice cream parlour of the cafe at Lincoln Castle, which he loved and he wanted to revisit his passion again.

Mark changed the route of his career and Waters Edge was born, where he works alongside his brother, 28-year-old Zac Russell and four other staff. The shop has been a big hit in the village since it opened on Good Friday, April 2.

It has been a busy time for Mark, who became a father-of-two after the birth of his daughter on Sunday, May 9, and he is loving his new career.

He told The Lincolnite: “We’ve been really busy and the feedback in the village is that we are a nice and welcome addition.

“We also wanted to offer an alternative and the vegan options have been very well received.

“The support from the village has been really invigorating and we’ve had nothing but positive feedback, which feels great going forward for the future.”

Waters Edge is currently open daily between 10am and 5pm, with the aim of extending the hours into the evening on some days in the future. Indoor seating will also be added in the coming months.