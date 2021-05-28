Third Lincoln McDonald’s goes green with plans for electric car chargers

The McDonald’s on Moorland Way in Lincoln is the third site wanting to go green with plans for two new electric car charging points.

This move to greener technology will be joining electric vehicle (EV) charging stations already at the McDonalds’ on Rope Walk, Brayford Way and the Carlton Centre.

A planning application was submitted to City of Lincoln Council by InstaVolt, a company who develop, install, own and operate electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the UK.

The 120kW DC (direct current) chargers are manufactured by BYD Auto, a subsidiary of the Chinese multinational BYD Co Ltd.

It would cost around 40p per kWh to charge a Nissan Leaf EV to 80-90% – costing between £15 and £20, according to InstaVolt.

There are currently four McDonalds’ in Lincoln City, two of which have EV charging points – Rope Walk and Carlton Centre as these are company-owned nationwide.

The High Street McDonald’s does not have any ports, with the Moorland McDonald’s planning to install them if planning permission is approved.

Paul Pomroy, CEO, McDonald’s UK & Ireland, said: “Appetite for electric vehicles, which will be a central part of the UK’s efforts to build back greener post COVID-19, is growing.

“Our partnership with InstaVolt takes advantage of our scale, and is a real step forward for those already driving electric vehicles, as well as people considering making the switch.”

He added: “With over 1,300 restaurants our ambition would mean you would never be far from a charging point.

“As we look toward a return to normal service post-COVID-19, drivers will be able to pop in for a coffee or a meal and get an 80 per cent charge in 20 minutes.”