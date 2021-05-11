Tuesday sees 57 coronavirus cases and no deaths in Greater Lincolnshire

More cases but fewer deaths than last Tuesday

There have been 57 new coronavirus cases and no COVID-related death in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday compared to 45 cases and one death last Tuesday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 39 new cases in Lincolnshire, 14 in North Lincolnshire and four in North East Lincolnshire.

On Tuesday, no deaths were registered in Greater Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England also reported no new local hospital deaths across Greater Lincolnshire for the fourth day in a row.

On Tuesday, national cases increased by 2,474 to 4,439,691, while deaths rose by 20 to 127,629.

In local news, the onus will be on the individual to decide how cautious to be when coronavirus regulations are relaxed next week.

The Prime Minister confirmed on Monday that from May 17, most legal restrictions on meeting others outdoors will be lifted – although gatherings of over 30 people will remain illegal. Indoors, the rule of six or two households will still apply, and maintaining a distance is advised.

However, Lincolnshire health bosses are still urging caution as many see the latest move as an opening to return to mass hugging.

Rapid COVID-19 testing in Boston will have a new home from this weekend, as a new site is set to open.

The current testing centre is located at St Nicholas Community Centre on Fishtoft Road in the town, but that will close at 8pm on Thursday, May 13.

Here are Greater Lincolnshire’s COVID-19 infection rates up to May 10:

In national news, the government could change the rules around mask wearing next month, the health secretary told Sky News.

Matt Hancock said ministers “haven’t ruled that out” as part of step four of England’s roadmap for easing COVID-19 restrictions on 21 June, but urged people to exercise “personal responsibility”.

The wearing of face coverings in a range of settings, including in shops and on public transport, has been required since last summer.

A form of the coronavirus variant first identified in India, which is now spreading in the UK, appears to be passed on at least as easily as the Kent variant that now dominates UK infections.

The variant, called B.1.617.2, was deemed a variant of concern on May 7 by health authorities in England.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, May 11

60,096 cases (up 57)

41,729 in Lincolnshire (up 39)

9,653 in North Lincolnshire (up 14)

8,714 in North East Lincolnshire (up four)

2,192 deaths (no change)

1,617 from Lincolnshire (no change)

307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,305 hospital deaths (no change)

812 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

451 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,439,691 UK cases, 127,629 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.