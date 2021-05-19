Police dismantle two cannabis farms in Gainsborough

Police have seized and dismantled over 200 cannabis plants found during two separate raids in Gainsborough in the last week, as well as charging a 22-year-old man.

On Friday, May 14, officers discovered 50 plants in a property on Waterworks Street, and then found another 170 plants at an address on Spring Gardens on Monday, May 17.

Police are still working to find those responsible for the Waterworks Street grows, but 22-year-old Fabio Balliu of Main Street, Huthwaite has been arrested and charged in connection with the second raid.

Balliu has been charged with producing a controlled drug and appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court on May 18, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on June 15.

Gary Brockie, Inspector for Gainsborough, said: “We work really closely with the local community which helps support information we have about drugs and other crimes.

“With cannabis grows, we often find that high volumes of electricity and fertilizer are used to feed the plants which causes a real and genuine concern, and danger for those living nearby.

“If you suspect activity like this is taking place, please do the right thing and let us know.”

Investigations are underway to track down the person or people involved in the first incident, and police are appealing for the public’s help.

If you have any information that may help officers with their enquiries, call 101 and quote incident 15 of May 17, or email [email protected].