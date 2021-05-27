The first flight took off on Thursday morning

Lincolnshire holiday-goers can start to get excited about their summer holidays, as Wizz Air restarts flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The budget airline, used by many in Lincolnshire looking for the nearest travel options, began flights with a journey to Faro, Portugal starting things off on Thursday morning, after months in lockdown.

It’s the first time since October 2020 that Wizz has operated from its base at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, and will offer travel to 25 destinations.

Among the places you can go through Wizz are Crete, Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands and the Black Sea in Bulgaria.

The airline are offering COVID-19 travel insurance cover on all tickets, as well as something called WIZZ Flex, which allowed passengers to cancel their flight up to three hours before departure, with no cancellation fee.

Customers will also receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit when using WIZZ Flex packages.

Owain Jones, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are delighted to be restarting operations from our Doncaster Sheffield base, bringing back connections to the region, and offering our customers great value travel options for their post lockdown getaway.

“With 25 routes on offer from Doncaster Sheffield, including seven Spanish sunshine destinations, we are ensuring customers in Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire can fly from their local airport to popular holiday hotspots this summer.

“We look forward to welcoming passengers back on board our young, modern and sustainable aircraft, where they can rely on our stringent health and hygiene measures and excellent service as they head on their long-awaited summer holiday.”