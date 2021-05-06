Woman assaulted near Pelham Bridge in Lincoln
A man has been arrested and bailed
Police are investigating reports that a woman in her 40s was assaulted on Canwick Road in Lincoln.
At around 10.30pm on Saturday, May 1, a woman in her 40s is reported to have been assaulted and had her mobile phone damaged near to Pelham Bridge.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested and released on bail pending further inquiries.
Police are now appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area on Saturday evening, or may have seen the incident.
If you think you can help, or have dashcam footage, contact officers in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 and quote incident 552 of May 1
- Email [email protected] and use the same incident number as reference in the subject box
- Calling the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111