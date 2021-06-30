343 new COVID cases in Lincolnshire on Wednesday — the highest numbers since late January

There were 343 new cases of coronavirus confirmed across Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, as cases nationally (26,068) reach the highest tally since late January.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday reported 128 new cases in Lincolnshire, 172 in North East Lincolnshire and 43 in North Lincolnshire. The total is 71% higher than last Wednesday, which saw 201 cases confirmed.

The figures showed no further deaths of Greater Lincolnshire residents in the government’s data, however, NHS England today reported one new death in facilities provided by Lincolnshire Community Health Service. The first recorded in 11 days.

Despite the high case rate hospitalisations across the region have remained low, as have deaths.

The latest vaccination data, released last Thursday, shows that 933,750 cumulative doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Lincolnshire between December 8 and June 20.

Also, more than 800 people took part in drop in vaccinations over the weekend in Lincolnshire.

Up to 97% of the cases are the Delta variant, according to Lincolnshire health officials.

Nationally, cases increased by 26,068 to 4,800,907 while deaths rose by 14 to 128,140.

Grimsby, Lincoln and Boston have continued to have the highest COVID-19 infection rates across Greater Lincolnshire in the past week.

North East Lincolnshire has gone from 57th highest in England to 37th according to the latest government figures, with the infection rate rising from 125.3 per 100,000 population to 278.9 between June 21 and June 29.

Hundreds flocked to Cereals farming event, the first large gathering in Lincolnshire on Wednesday.

Held at the Old Rocket Site on Heath Road in Boothby Graffoe, Cereals is the leading technical event for the arable industry, offering people insights and products from the arable industry during a two-day festival-type event.

Students at Bishop Grosseteste University saw their dreams of a traditional graduation ended by the news that this year’s face-to-face celebrations at Lincoln Cathedral have been cancelled.

An email to students stated that the Vice Chancellor “weighed up all the evidence and the risks involved”, and based on the outcome of the Health Secretary’s recent statement took the decision to change their graduation plans.

Campaigners in Grantham have questioned a decision to remove the 24 hour cover at the town’s accident and emergency department as health bosses restore services this week.

United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust on Tuesday confirmed it would be reverting the 24/7 urgent treatment centre at Grantham and District Hospital back to daytime A&E services.

With an additional out-of-hours GP service and an enhanced walk-in service it looks to return to a ‘pre-COVID situation’.

Nationally, the government has said it hopes to lift school restrictions and bubbles as part of the step four easing of COVID-19 restrictions on July 19.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson said during questions in the House of Commons today that he wanted restrictions for children to end at the same time.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also told MPs he hoped the vaccination programme would soon enable people to start flying abroad again, as the Balearic Islands and other destinations have moved on to the Green list.

Elsewhere, nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases in Scotland have been linked to people travelling to London to watch the Euro 2020 match against England on June 18.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, June 30

63,784 cases (up 343)

43,669 in Lincolnshire (up 128)

10,051 in North Lincolnshire (up 43)

10,064 in North East Lincolnshire (up 172)

2,195 deaths (no change)

1,622 from Lincolnshire (no change)

302 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

271 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,314 hospital deaths (up one)

816 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (up one)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

454 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,800,907 UK cases, 128,140 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.