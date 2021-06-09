52 new COVID-19 cases but no deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday
Infection rate rise in region
There have been 52 new coronavirus cases and no COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday – 30 more than the 22 cases last Wednesday, and six more than (yesterday) Tuesday.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 24 new cases in Lincolnshire, 19 in North East Lincolnshire and nine in North Lincolnshire.
No further coronavirus deaths were registered on Wednesday. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
NHS England has also reported no new local deaths across Greater Lincolnshire’s hospitals.
On Wednesday, national cases increased by 7,540 to 4,535,754 – the highest case number since late February – while deaths rose by six to 127,860.
In local news, since Monday, Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate has risen along with the England average.
Just South Holland and Boston have seen decreases in their rates, while West Lindsey and South Kesteven have remained the same.
The other five districts have seen an infection rate increase with North East Lincolnshire now having the highest rate in Greater Lincolnshire.
Here are Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates up to June 9, according to the government dashboard:
In national headlines, more than one million people booked a COVID-19 vaccine through the NHS website on Tuesday – a record high.
The landmark came on the day that bookings were opened up to those aged 25 to 29 and appear to have put to rest any suggestions that younger people might be reluctant to be vaccinated.
Around eight in 10 adults in most parts of the UK have COVID-19 antibodies, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
An estimated 80.3% of adults in England now have signs of immunity from either a vaccine or having had the virus in the past, blood test results for the week beginning May 17 suggest.
Dominic Cummings has yet to provide evidence to back up the claims he made in a marathon session on the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, MPs have said.
Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser claimed that the prime minister treated COVID-19 like a “scare story”, Health Secretary Matt Hancock should have been “sacked for lying”, and many ministers were “literally skiing” as the pandemic was developing early last year.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, June 9
60,957 cases (up 52)
- 42,286 in Lincolnshire (up 24)
- 9,809 in North Lincolnshire (up nine)
- 8,862 in North East Lincolnshire (up 19)
2,196 deaths (no change)
- 1,621 from Lincolnshire (no change)
- 307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,311 hospital deaths (no change)
- 816 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 453 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
4,535,754 UK cases, 127,860 deaths