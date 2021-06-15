65 new coronavirus cases in Lincolnshire on Tuesday, and no deaths
People “fed up” with lockdown as business bemoan lack of support
There have been 65 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, as local leaders reacted to the latest lockdown delays.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 36 new cases in Lincolnshire, 23 in North East Lincolnshire and six in North Lincolnshire.
The figure is 40.3% higher than last Tuesday’s total of 46 but down on yesterday’s figure of 87 – a weekly total so far of 152.
Infection rate data from June 7 to June 14 shows most areas of Lincolnshire have seen cases increase, with North East Lincolnshire also in the top 100 nationally at a rate of 71.4 per 100,000.
South Holland, however, has seen a decrease in its rates from 31.6 to 21 and dropping down the infection rate table.
No further deaths were added on to the government’s public health figures or those from NHS England.
Nationally COVID cases increased by 7,673 to 4,581,006 while deaths rose by 10 to 127,917.
Following on from the Prime Minister’s announcement that the final stage of lockdown easing was delayed, local leaders have been reacting today.
Lincolnshire health bosses said the government’s delay was the “right decision”, however, they said they understood people were “fed up”.
But business and council leaders, along with local venues, have bemoaned a lack of additional funding or support – with many traders still struggling to make a profit, or even open, under the COVID-19 restrictions.
Nationally, on Tuesday, it was revealed more than 30 million people in the UK had now had their two doses of a COVID vaccine – around 57.3% of the population.
Downing Street has also confirmed it hopes to offer all over-18s in England their first dose by the end of this week.
Meanwhile, new analysis by Public Health England (PHE) has found two doses of a COVID vaccine are highly effective against hospitalisation from the Delta (Indian) variant.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, June 15
61,335 cases (up 65)
- 42,457 in Lincolnshire (up 36)
- 9,832 in North Lincolnshire (up six)
- 8,981 in North East Lincolnshire (up 23)
2,197 deaths (no change)
- 1,622 from Lincolnshire (no change)
- 307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,311 hospital deaths (no change)
- 816 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 453 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
4,581,006 UK cases, 127,917 deaths