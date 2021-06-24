“A death waiting to happen”: Shocking near miss as cars pelted with stones on Lincoln bypass

One driver ended up in hospital

At least one car was severely damaged and a driver ended up in hospital after passing vehicles were hit with stones from a bridge over the Lincoln Eastern Bypass.

Local woman Shona Nelson was driving under the Cherry Willingham footbridge on the Lincoln Eastern Bypass at around 9pm on Tuesday, June 22 when several large stones were thrown at her car.

Children were said to have been seen running from the area and other cars were also hit.

Shona’s windscreen was shattered in several places, causing her to “panic and scream”, she told reporters at BBC Look North.

Shona ended up in A&E with a suspected stroke due to the shock. “I was hyperventilating, and I couldn’t control my blood pressure either.

“I’m still in shock about what’s happened.”

People living in Cherry Willingham were outraged by the incident: “It’ pretty disgusting, and it’s a death waiting to happen”, one local resident told the BBC.

Executive county councillor for Lincolnshire highways Richard Davies added that he was “lost for words” and backed calls for the “full weight of the law” to come down on those responsible.

The Lincolnite has asked Lincolnshire Police if it is investigating the incident. The force has yet to respond.

