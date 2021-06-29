Almost 800 walk-in COVID vaccinations in Lincolnshire over ‘big weekend’

More walk-in jabs will be available this week

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations across Lincolnshire will continue into this week after nearly 800 people received a jab at various sites in the county over the weekend.

A total of 779 people made the most of walk-in opportunities to get the coronavirus vaccine across five Lincolnshire sites, including the two mass vaccination centres in the county (Lincolnshire Showground and Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston).

The walk-ins allowed for people to get vaccinated without the need to pre-book an appointment.

There were 267 doses administered at the Princess Royal Sports Arena mass vaccination centre in Boston, the highest total in the county over the weekend.

As well as this, 162 people used the mobile unit at Lincoln Arboretum, 135 went to Newland Pharmacy, 121 were handed out at Storehouse in Skegness, and 94 jabs were given at the Lincolnshire Showground, which recently hit 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

Due to the success of the walk-in appointments, they will continue in Lincolnshire to help accelerate the vaccine rollout, on a first come first served basis.

Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse, NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “We are really pleased with how the walk-ins went over the weekend, mainly because we were able to give 779 vaccinations that otherwise might not have happened, or at the very least might not have happened until a later date.

“When you consider that the 779 people who got vaccinated via a walk-in last weekend are in addition to all of the pre-booked vaccination appointments that also happened over the same weekend, it’s a pretty impressive number.

“That being said, it’s still not too late to get vaccinated and we will be running more walk-ins this week, in an effort to get even more people vaccinated – don’t forget, you need two doses to get the maximum protection.”

PRSA in Boston will be offering Pfizer and AstraZeneca walk-ins for both first and second dose between 8am and 7pm, running from Tuesday, June 29 to Sunday, July 4.

The Lincolnshire Showground will only be offering AstraZeneca jabs for people aged 40 and over, again between 8am and 7pm, from Tuesday, June 29 to Friday, July 2.

The next mobile vaccination unit in Lincoln will be at Brayford Wharf outside the Square Sail pub, offering Pfizer first dose walk-ins between 12pm and 3pm on Saturday, July 3.

Also on the Saturday, the University of Lincoln Sports Centre will offer first dose Pfizer jabs between 8.30am and 6.30pm.

Elsewhere in the county, Marisco Medical Practice in Mabelthorpe will be offering AstraZeneca doses between 9am and 12.30pm on Saturday, July 3, followed by Pfizer doses between 1pm and 5pm on the same day.

In Skegness, Storehouse will offer the Pfizer vaccine between 8.30am and 5pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, after offering AstraZeneca walk-ins on Tuesday between 9am and 12.30pm.

The latest vaccination data shows that 933,750 cumulative doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Lincolnshire between December 8 and June 20.