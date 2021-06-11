Biker dies in crash on A607
The vehicles were travelling towards Honington
A man in his 50s died after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a Ford Fiesta on the A607 on Thursday evening.
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on Thursday, June 10 between Honington and Barkston.
The vehicles were travelling towards Honington, police said.
The motorcyclist sadly died at the scene.
Lincolnshire Police’s investigation team would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or any motorists travelling on the road before it.
They are also urging anyone with dashcam footage at around, or before, the time of the crash to come forward.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 490 of June 10.