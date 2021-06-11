Biker dies in crash on A607

A “prolific and busy” cocaine dealer from Lincoln was brought to justice after drugs were found on him when he was arrested following a strip club assault.

Matthew Thompson had two wraps of cocaine on him when he was searched following the incident at Krystals Nightclub on Park Street, Lincoln on October 7, 2019.

Joey Kwong, prosecuting, said police told Thompson his home at Navenby was to be searched and he admitted drugs would be found in the boot of his car.

Some 35.5gs of cocaine with a street value of £2,800 was found in the vehicle.

Police also found drug dealing paraphernalia and three notepads which contained dealer lists.

Mr Kwong said: “His mobile phone was interrogated and over a three week period there were messages showing he was concerned in the supply of cocaine.

“Over 3,500 text messages related to drug dealing. There was an advert sent to 43 contacts that he was open for business.

“There was a message from a father telling the defendant not to sell drugs to his adult daughter who was struggling with drug addiction.

“The defendant was a prolific and very busy supplier.”

The court was told that he was dealt with at a previous hearing for an offence of battery arising from the original incident at the nightclub.

Thompson, 42, of Doncaster Gardens, Navenby, admitted supplying cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of criminal property and possession of amounts of cannabis and cocaine for personal use. He was jailed for 30 months.

Judge Simon Hirst, passing sentence, told him: “You made substantial amounts of money out of this. It was a very significant enterprise. You were a prolific source of drugs for a large number of customers.”

Vaneeta Sharma, in mitigation, said that since Thompson was arrested he has sought to turn his life around and has given up drugs.

She told the court that Thompson has suffered from mental health problems for a number of years and had suffered traumatic experiences during his life.

“He was glad that he had been arrested. 2019 was a wake-up call for him and he has since sought to change his life. He has taken steps to get himself out of a very dark place.”

Cannabis dealer caught twice within three months

A drug dealer arrested by police was back selling cannabis within three months, Lincoln Crown Court was told on Friday.

Rewaz Poor was initially detained in September last year after attracting the attention of police officers when he was seen to quickly walk down an alleyway on Portland Street, Lincoln, onto nearby Hermit Street.

Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, said Poor had two mobile phones on him which were constantly ringing and he was arrested on suspicion of drug dealing. 4.4 gs of cannabis and £65 cash were found on him

Poor’s home was searched and officers found 32 gs of cannabis in the kitchen together with £1,455 cash which was in two different jackets.

When Poor was interviewed he denied selling drugs and claimed he was on Portland Street to meet a female. He said any cannabis he had was for his personal use.

“He said that other people may have been dealing from the address but that was not his problem.”

Mr Outhwaite said police carried out a second search of Poor’s home on 9 December 2020 and found 3.8 ounces of cannabis and £710 cash.

“The defendant was arrested and taken to Lincoln Police Station.

“He said he does not deal cannabis and any cannabis he had was for his own use. He said he did not want to be questioned further because of Covid 19.”

Rewaz Poor, 28, of Portland Street, Lincoln, admitted charges of possession of cannabis with intent to supply on 22 September and 9 December 2020. He was jailed for nine months. The cash found on him was ordered to be forfeited.

Benn Robinson, defending, said that Poor admitted the first charge on the basis that he had agreed to sell drugs so he had somewhere to stay.

Mr Robinson said Poor was then pressured into continuing to sell cannabis.