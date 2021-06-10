Biker injured after police car crash during Audi pursuit
Incident referred to police’s Professional Standards Department
A motorbike rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a police car, which was in pursuit of an Audi on the A1104 Miles Cross Hill in Alford.
The crash happened at around 5.20pm on Wednesday, June 9 and at the time of the collision police were in pursuit of a red Audi.
The chase happened after the driver had failed to stop for police.
The Audi was later recovered and a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of taking the vehicle without consent.
The matter has been referred to Lincolnshire Police’s Professional Standards Department, who will investigate the circumstances.
Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police is being urged to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 347 of June 9.