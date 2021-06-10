Biker injured after police car crash during Audi pursuit

The new A46 Dunholme/Welton roundabout is now fully open after a £5.6 million project of major works at the accident hotspot.

The works started in July last year and had been scheduled to be opened to the public by the end of May 2021, but bad wether meant further closures were needed.

Works carried out by Eurovia Contracting involved excavating 40,000 tonnes of material, installing over two miles of new kerning and 22 new street lighting columns.

As part of the project, the crest of the hill on the A46 towards Market Rasen was lowered by two metres to improve visibility after complaints that the road had become an accident hotspot. Also, half a mile of road was rebuilt, and the dangerous bend on Lincoln Road was realigned and straightened.

The A46 Dunholme/Welton roundabout project has been part-funded by the £2m allocated to the council by the Department for Transport, with the rest of the money coming from third party contributors and the council themselves.

John Siddle, spokesperson for Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said: “There have been 16 injury collisions on the A46 Welton junction, which now has become the site of a new roundabout, in the last 5 years however, the CCTV from the garage has recorded many more and we are lucky that most of those collisions have not resulted in a reported injury.

“Four people have been seriously injured in those collisions and whilst most people recover, some will have life lasting effects. We see the completion of the roundabout not only as an improvement to the traffic flow, but as a safer environment for all road users and a good example of engineering the problems out of our roads.”

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “I’m delighted to say that the new A46 Dunholme/Welton roundabout is now fully open.

“On average, over 11,000 vehicles use this stretch of road every day, so I’m sure the safer junction with Lincoln Road and increased visibility on the A46 will be welcomed by locals and commuters alike.

“This project has been a huge undertaking, and this new roundabout is a testament to their hard work over the past ten months.

“Not only does the new roundabout mean increased safety on the A46, but drivers can also expect less congestion, in addition to the scheme helping to support future development in the area.”