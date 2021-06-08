Carpet of flowers and candles at vigil for Louth murder victims

People laid flowers and candles as they gathered for a vigil in memory of Louth murder victims Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson.

Flowers and family photographs were laid by a tree as groups gathered at the vigil to pay their respects to the much-loved mother and son, who were stabbed to death at a house in Louth on May 31.

Bethany and Darren were found with fatal stab wounds by paramedics at the house on High Holme Road. A baby was also found at the property, well and safe, and is being cared for.

Bethany’s ex-partner Daniel Boulton was arrested after a large-scale manhunt on June 1, where he allegedly stabbed a police officer who confronted him. Officers then tasered and apprehended the 29-year-old.

Daniel Boulton, of Alexandra Road in Skegness, was charged with murdering his ex-partner and her young son.

He was also charged with assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest on Tuesday, June 1 and a further offence of burglary at Hubbards Hills Cottage in Halfpenny Lane, Louth, where it is alleged clothing, food and drink were stolen between May 30 and June 2.

No charges were put to him at the court hearings on June 4.

Judge John Pini QC remanded him in custody to appear back before the Crown Court on July 5 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Over £9,600 has now been raised as people continue to donate towards the victims’ funerals – make a donation here.

Rochelle Clare, who set up the GoFundMe page, said: “Let’s help support this family. Louth is a small town. You may not know the family as I don’t, but we can all say we can all sympathise with the family.”