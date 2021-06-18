Concern for welfare of missing Lincoln woman
Missing since Thursday
Lincoln woman Kerry-Anne Burgin has been missing since Thursday, June 17, and police are concerned for her welfare.
Kerry, 37, is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with long blonde hair that is believed to be tied up.
She has tattoos on her right leg, each foot and her wrist/hand. She is thought to be wearing jeans and a grey North Face hooded top.
Kerry has been missing since Thursday teatime (June 17).
It is possible she may be in her black Ford Focus ST-3 and police are asking people to keep an eye out for it on Friday morning, particularly close to the Nottinghamshire border.
Or, if you’ve seen Kerry or know where she is, please contact police on 101 quoting incident 508 of June 17.