COVID-19 cases triple in a week as 46 cases and one death reported in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday

In local news, young people have been urged to get their COVID-19 jab to protect themselves and others in response to reports of vaccine hesitancy.

There are worries the last stages of the vaccine could be impacted by a view that younger people feel they do not need it due to being fit and healthy, as well as concerns over side-effects.

Thousands of young adults hit a brick wall when they tried to book their coronavirus vaccines this morning.

Local and national health bosses appealed to under 30s to take up the vaccination offer, but it turned out young people were so keen to get their jab that they crashed the NHS website.

However, Lincolnshire Showground will once again be able to offer Pfizer vaccinations against COVID-19 after a previous shortage.

There have been supply issues for the Pfizer vaccine since the government announced last month that most people under the age of 40 would be offered alternatives to the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, after links to rare blood clots.

Over 11 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Midlands – the region leading the way with the largest number of people vaccinated against the virus in England.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates up to June 7, according to the government dashboard:

In national news, people should holiday at home this year and not travel abroad unless absolutely necessary, Environment Secretary George Eustice has said.

Hopes of a summer trip overseas were dashed as the environment secretary told Sky News his advice to the British public “would be holiday at home”, adding that he himself will not be travelling abroad this summer.

Greater Manchester and Lancashire are to receive a “strengthened package of support” to tackle a rise in the Delta (India) coronavirus variant, Matt Hancock has announced – with residents told to minimise travel.

Vegans and pescatarians may be less likely to get severely ill from coronavirus, according to a new study.

The research – which took place across six countries, including the UK – showed that those who had plant-based diets were 73% less likely to develop severe symptoms from COVID-19.

https://twitter.com/NHSEngland/status/1402184448188235778?s=20