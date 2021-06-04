Final phase of new Waltham housing gets go ahead
Part of a 95-home plan
The final phase of housing on the land off Cheapside Road in the village of Waltham has been given the go ahead by North East Lincolnshire Council.
The build will add the remaining 42 homes to the site after planning permission was approved for a previous 53 homes back in November 2020.
It will include a mix of housing types and scales from bungalows to three storey properties, two bedroom link mews houses to six bedroom detached homes.
The site is around 5km south of Grimsby and there is a footpath link along the east side of Cheapside to Golf Course Lane, which is already residential.
This will provide pedestrian access into the village of Waltham from the site.
The site will be joined to the housing development of Golf Course Lane with hedging as its boundary.
Issues that were raised about the plans were the effects of the character of the area, residential amenity, access and parking as well as lack of landscaping.