Gainsborough pedestrian zone plans aim to boost walking and cycling

Better routes in and out of the town centre

Parts of Gainsborough could be pedestrianised as part of plans to improve cycling and walking routes throughout the town.

West Lindsey District Council’s Prosperous Communities Committee is being recommended to give the go ahead next week to Lincolnshire County Council’s Gainsborough Cycling and Walking Network Plan, including the development of a series of priority routes to common locations.

Access to areas such as Market Street could be restricted at certain times of the day, while long term plans could see the area pedestrianised.

New cycling routes from Lea Road rail station to Morton, the town centre to Corringham Road Industrial Estate and Heapham Road Industrial Estate to Cox’s Hill/B1433 Spital Hill junction, are also included.

A cross-town centre route via Market Street and Lord Street will also link two of the new priority routes.

To improve walking, the plans focus on the A159 Trinity Street/Beaumont Street to Torr Street and Market Street, Silver Street and Caskgate Street.

Priority walking routes will also be subject to 20mph speed limits.

Meanwhile infrastructure options will see cycle lanes segregated, footways extended, street parking removed in some areas, no right turns on some roads and public realm improvements.

Documents before the committee said the aim is to bring in future funding and “make Gainsborough one of the best towns in the UK for cycling and walking”.

The report said: “The interventions set out in this report are designed to enable Gainsborough to prosper as a town and to achieve higher cycling and walking rates, particularly as an alternative to short private car trips.

“It aims to establish a cycle and walking network which is comfortable, direct, safe and coherent.”