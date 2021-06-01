Heroic officers tasered Louth double murder suspect during stabbing rampage

The victims have also been named

A 29-year-old man arrested by police in Louth on suspicion of double murder resisted being apprehended and even stabbed an off-duty police officer before being tasered and taken into custody.

Daniel Boulton, 29, was detained by officers in the Hubbard’s Hill area at around midday today, after being wanted on suspicion of the double murder of a 26-year-old woman and her nine-year-old son.

The two victims were found dead with stab wounds at their home on High Holme Road at 8.29pm on Monday, after police were informed by the ambulance service.

They have been named as Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson, and specialist support officers are working with the families of the victims at this time.

Police launched a manhunt to find Boulton, and an off-duty police officer was injured after being stabbed by the suspect on Hubbard’s Hill, though his injuries aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

Boulton continued to resist arrest before officers eventually tasered him and took him into custody where he’ll await questioning.

Helicopters, drones, dog units, firearm officers from other forces and forensics teams were drafted in to help with the investigation, as police declared concern for public safety.

Lincolnshire Police’s head of crime, detective chief superintendent Andy Cox, told The Lincolnite that the suspect “didn’t come willingly” and had knives in his possession when he was arrested.

“A huge investigation is ongoing now, no stone will be left unturned throughout this process.

“Experts from across the region will be helping us to do the most thorough investigation we can to get justice for our two deceased people.

“This is an isolated incident for the community, it’s a very unique case for Lincolnshire. I want to reassure the public that there’s no reason to be concerned now.”