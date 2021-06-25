Historic phone box near Lincoln Cathedral sold for twice the auction price
Sold before it went to auction!
A telephone box near Lincoln Cathedral was sold to a yet to be named local theatre group for £15,000, which is £9,000 more than the initial guide price.
The telephone box in uphill Lincoln, which is described as an iconic piece of British heritage, was being marketed by Bid1X Commercial and was due to go on sale in an online auction on Tuesday, June 29.
There was very strong interest and it ended up selling pre-auction, so the listing was removed before the scheduled date. As it is a heritage site you cannot remove them or alter the exterior.
It is now likely to be used by the theatre group to promote their productions.
We don’t know yet (and the auctioneers couldn’t say) who the buyers were, so get in touch on [email protected].
Mat Harris, Director at BidX1, told The Lincolnite: “We’re delighted to have sold this iconic red kiosk to a local theatre group.
“Although there was strong interest from a number of parties, the phone box was actually sold prior to auction as our client was keen to facilitate a sale to this local community group. I believe they intend to use it for promoting their productions!
“To date, we have sold 17 of these much-loved red kiosks on our digital platform. The purchasers have acquired a piece of British heritage – via a very modern sales method!”
The K6 red phone box or “Jubilee” kiosks commemorate the Silver Jubilee of the coronation of King George V.
Historic England have listed to preserve these iconic red kiosks, with many having been transformed into coffee shops, libraries, flower shops, museums, bakeries and defibrillators.
The phone boxes are 8’3″ high and 3ft square and were originally designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott. He also designed Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral, Battersea Power Station, and Bankeside Power Station now Tate Modern.