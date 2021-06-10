Holiday let plans for Steep Hill spa retreat

Two new flats to be opened in historic street

The owner of a Steep Hill business is looking at turning parts of her spa retreat into flats for holiday-makers.

Karen Cook, who runs boutique spa retreat La Sanctuaire at No 13 and 14, has applied to the City of Lincoln Council to use the first and second floors of her premises as flats.

Her commercial business will be retained on the ground floor of No 13, while No 14 will be used as the lobby and entryway – though the street-facing window of the property will still advertise the spa.

Documents submitted to the council said: “The applicant now wishes to diversify the business by proposing residential holiday lets.

“The proposal will create a more viable use of the heritage assets.

“Care has been taken to the heritage significance of the building and only minor alterations have been proposed (external staircase and partition walls) to support the functionality of the building.

“It is considered that the restoring part of the building back to its former residential use will help elevate and promote its historical heritage significance within the area.”

Both properties are Grade II listed buildings from around the 18th-19th Century.

The two-bedroom flats will include both upper floors with a staircase access to the second bedrooms.

Both will feature kitchen, bathroom and lounge/dining areas. A roof terrace will also feature on the first floor of No 13.

The latest move isn’t the only Steep Hill property to receive a residential makeover recently.

The former Tasty Vintage store at number nine was given permission in December 2020 to be amalgamated into the home above it.

Meanwhile, an application has been made at the rear of number 10 to build two modern homes facing on to Michaelgate.

Last year, two townhouses on Castle Hill were put up for sale. They had previously been antiques dealers and were listed at more than £700,000 each.