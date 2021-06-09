I do! Loved-up couple gets engaged in Lincoln Castle proposal

Two graduates recently got engaged in the beautiful setting of Lincoln Castle after seven happy years together.

Lee Corry and Emma Beattie met through the University of Lincoln, where they studied Sports & Exercise Science and Emma did Bioveterinary Science respectively. They were both members of the university’s badminton society, which is how they first met.

The couple, who live together in Leicester, still like to visit Lincoln as it is a special place for them both.

On each trip they try to visit Lincoln Cathedral and Castle, with the latter providing the setting for Lee’s romantic proposal at the top of the observatory tower on Wednesday, June 2. Sales Account Manager Emma of course said yes!

When asked why he chose to propose at Lincoln Castle, PE Teacher Lee told The Lincolnite: “It is a special place with lots of history, with great views of the castle grounds, the cathedral and the city itself.

“It is quite a private space (the area chosen for the proposal) and we had lovely weather on the day. It went perfectly as planned.”

He added that Emma was quite surprised at the time, as he’d done well to keep the castle proposal a secret.

They are looking forward to planning their wedding and have already started looking at venues in Leicestershire.

Anyone preparing to propose to their future partner for life, looking for a setting for a photoshoot, or a venue to celebrate the occasion, can enquire about Lincoln Castle’s proposal packages by emailing [email protected].