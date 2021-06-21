Imps to go on mini-Lincolnshire tour for pre-season schedule
They will also face a Premier League team
Lincoln City will face Premier League opposition and three fellow Lincolnshire clubs when their pre-season schedule starts next month.
The Imps will begin preparations for the 2021/22 season with an away match against Championship side Reading on Saturday, July 10.
That game will be followed by a match with Nottingham Forest three days later, before a Lincolnshire derby with Boston United on Saturday, July 17 — both away matches.
Next up will be Norwich City away on Tuesday, July 20, fresh off their promotion to the Premier League last season.
Two more Lincolnshire derbies against non-league Gainsborough Trinity (Wednesday, July 21) in the Lincs Senior Cup and League Two Scunthorpe United (Tuesday, July 27) are rounded off with a trip to Salford City on July 31.
Michael Appleton will be hoping to get some much-needed minutes for his first team players as they prepare for their third season in League One, after the heartbreak of play-off final defeat against Blackpool last season.
All fixtures will be played behind closed doors, though this could be subject to change, and further information on coverage of these games will be made available in due course.
Kick off times are as follows:
- Reading – Saturday, July 10, 1pm kick off
- Nottingham Forest XI – Tuesday, July 13, 2pm kick off
- Boston United – Saturday, July 17, 3pm kick off
- Norwich City – Tuesday, July 20, 2.30pm kick off
- Gainsborough Trinity – Wednesday, July 21, 7.45pm kick off
- Scunthorpe United – Tuesday, July 27, 7.30pm kick off
- Salford City – Saturday, July 31, 3pm kick off