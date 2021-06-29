Inquest to open for loving dad hit by train in Lincoln

Over £400 has been raised towards his funeral

An inquest will open later this week into the death of a father of three from Lincoln who tragically lost his life after being hit by a train earlier this month.

The man, who has since been named by coroners as Andrew Timings, died on June 11 after emergency services spent several hours at the scene in Lincoln city centre close to the main train station. Police said his death was not treated as suspicious.

Paul Smith will open the inquest at Lincolnshire Coroners Court on July 1. At the opening of an inquest they usually confirm the name of the deceased and the place of death, as well as setting a provisional date for it to be heard.

Kenzie Robinson set up a GoFundMe page to help give Andrew “a good send off” and by the time of publication it has raised £440.

Kenzie said on the page: “Andy had been suffering for a long time with mental illness, unfortunately he took his own life not long ago.

“He had three lovely children and very little family so we are hoping to raise some money to give him a good send off. If you could donate any amount it will always help, but don’t feel like you have to.

“Our thoughts and love go out to anyone close to Andy and he will always be remembered.”

Any affected by this story can seek help from the Samaritans by calling the charity’s helpline number on 116 123.