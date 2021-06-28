Inside The Force 24/7: Second series filming with Lincolnshire Police

A TV crew was in Lincoln at the weekend filming with Lincolnshire Police for the next series of Channel 5’s Inside The Force: 24/7.

They were seen with police on Lincoln High Street late at night on Saturday, June 26. It has since been revealed that this was Mentorn Media returning to film the officers and staff behind the scenes.

The first four-part series aired in March and April last year and included an angry environmentalist who stripped completely naked at the front desk, and a prisoner who hid Class A drugs in his body.

The force dedicated episode three to a former Lincoln police sergeant with coronavirus who sadly died – Paul Pettitt.

Lincolnshire Police said they received positive feedback from the first series and are happy to be involved once again.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police told The Lincolnite: “We are delighted to welcome Mentorn Media back to film with us for another series of Inside the Force: 24/7.

“We believe opening our doors allow us to show the work of our hard working officers and staff behind the scenes.

“The feedback from the first series indicated many people enjoyed seeing what happens, the care and support our officers provide, and the general daily business of Lincolnshire Police.”