June starts with 15 COVID-19 cases and no deaths in Greater Lincolnshire
No coronavirus deaths in UK for first time
There have been 15 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and no COVID-related deaths on June 1, the first time since the pandemic started where there have been no UK deaths.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded five new cases in Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire.
No further coronavirus deaths were registered on Tuesday. NHS England also reported no new hospital deaths.
National cases have increased by 3,165 to 4,490,438, while deaths have risen by zero for the first time since the pandemic began, standing at 127,782.
In local news, health bosses in Lincolnshire are cautious over a third wave nationally, but the county is staying consistently low right now.
Scientists advising government have urged the planned unlocking on June 21 to be delayed due to a surge of Indian variant cases in other areas of the country.
Greater Lincolnshire’s average COVID-19 infection rate has fallen over the bank holiday weekend, as England has seen a spike in its rates.
The latest government data shows five of the nine Greater Lincolnshire districts have seen a reduction in their rates, East Lindsey has remained the same, with an increase in three other authorities.
Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates up to May 31, according to the government dashboard:
In national news, the full lifting of restrictions in England should be delayed by a month beyond 21 June due to the impact of the Indian variant of coronavirus, a leading scientist advising the government has told Sky News.
Stage four of Boris Johnson’s roadmap for easing coronavirus rules – when the prime minister aims to remove all legal limits on social contact – is scheduled to take place from 21 June.
Boris Johnson is being urged to give more COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries ahead of the G7 summit.
More than 100 cross-party MPs and peers want the prime minister to show “global leadership” and commit to a one in, one out policy when it comes to jabs.
The success of the UK’s vaccination programme does not mean that the battle with COVID is over, a scientist advising the government has said.
Professor Adam Finn said the country remained vulnerable as there were still large numbers of unvaccinated people.
Scotland will stay under Level 2 COVID restrictions in a “slight slowing down of easing” due to a high number of cases, Nicola Sturgeon said.
The first minister said the rising numbers of the Indian variant and the fact a large proportion of people were still not fully vaccinated meant the planned move into Level 1 restrictions for most of the country was being delayed.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, June 1
60,632 cases (up 15)
- 42,109 in Lincolnshire (up five)
- 9,761 in North Lincolnshire (up five)
- 8,762 in North East Lincolnshire (up five)
2,194 deaths (no change)
- 1,619 from Lincolnshire (no change)
- 307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,310 hospital deaths (no change)
- 815 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 453 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
4,490,438 UK cases, 127,782 deaths