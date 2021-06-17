Lincoln City unveil first of five shirt sponsors for next season

The first sponsor announced, but more to come

Virgin Wines will be the first of five front of shirt sponsors on Lincoln City’s home kit for next season.

Throughout the 2021/22 season, the Imps will have five different club partners feature as sponsors on the front of the home shirt.

This means that fans who want to buy the shirt can get it without a sponsor, and then have the option to add one of the five sponsors at a later date, free of charge.

Virgin Wines is the first of those sponsors to be announced, and it is set to be a huge boost for Lincoln City – though the investment figure has not been disclosed.

The online wine retailer is the largest of its kind in the UK, and more than 90% of its wines by volume are exclusive, delivering over one million cases to customers during 2020.

Lincoln City’s vice chairman Jay Wright is also the CEO of Virgin Wines, and he has said this partnership gives him “great pleasure and pride.”

“I know this will be a rewarding and successful partnership and we look forward to developing the relationship even further over time.”

The new home shirt was announced on May 28, with the classic red and white stripes inspired by the 1978-1983 era of the club.

The change in sponsor comes after the Imps ended their front of shirt partnership with investment specialists Peregrine at the end of last season.

An adult shirt costs £45 and a junior shirt costs £35, which you can order here.

The Virgin Wines sponsor is only available to supporters over the age of 18, and more sponsors are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.