Lincoln City’s 2021/22 League One fixtures revealed

Lincoln City will kick off the 2021/22 Sky Bet League One campaign with a trip to Gillingham on Saturday August 7 before hosting Fleetwood Town in their first home match of the season on August 14.

Another home fixture follows with the Imps’ first midweek league game of the season against Bolton Wanderers on August 17.

The Imps suffered play-off final heartbreak against Blackpool last season and will have promotion firmly in their sights as they make another attempt at getting into the Championship.

Former Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley will bring his Portsmouth side to LNER Stadium on November 23, with the away fixture on the south coast scheduled for April 15.

Sunderland, who the Imps beat in last season’s play-off semi-final, will travel to face Lincoln on March 19. Lincoln’s away fixture in the North East will take place on Saturday, November 13.

Lincoln will end the regular league season with the visit of Crewe Alexandra on April 30.

See the full fixtures below:

Meanwhile, Lincoln have been placed in Northern Group F for the 2021/22 Papa John’s Trophy. The Imps have been drawn alongside Bradford City and Sunderland.

Group F will then be made up by an invited Under-21 Premier League side. The draw for the invited Under-21 teams will take place live on Sky Sports from 4.30pm on Thursday, June 24.

The draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup will also take place live on Sky Sports on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Greater Lincolnshire, Scunthorpe will open their 2021/22 Sky Bet League Two campaign by hosting Swindon Town for the second time in three seasons on August 7. The Iron’s first away game will see them travel to face Rochdale on August 14.