Lincoln Speakers’ Corner work progressing well ahead of summer completion
Still on for summer finish
The revamp of Speakers’ Corner off Lincoln High Street is continuing to take shape, and work is on track to finish this summer.
The project started in September 2020, when the old kiosk on the Cornhill Quarter was demolished to make way for a more open space.
Phase two of works across Cornhill Square began in January, with plans to upgrade the paving at Speakers Corner and improve connectivity between key commuting routes in Lincoln.
Street furniture is also being installed at the site, as part of a vision for Speakers’ Corner to become a space for outdoor events, performances and more.
Throughout the progress of works, there have been a number of closures and changes to access, though all businesses have been able to stay open during construction of the paving.
Currently there is a walkthrough in the middle of construction, offering access to and from Sincil Street and the High Street.
The existing London Plane tree, which was kept in place and not chopped down during the kiosk demolition, is currently fenced off while works take place.
Maria Clayton, Capital Projects Manager at City of Lincoln Council said: “The works currently underway are Cornhill paving phase two across Cornhill Square following the completion of Speakers Corner works as phase one.
“Works continue to progress well, with the paving along the north side of the square nearing completion ahead of the start of paving works on the south side from the week commencing June 21.
“Works are due for completion in summer 2021.”