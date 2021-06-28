Lincolnshire Showground reaches 100k COVID vaccine milestone

A woman who received the 100,000th COVID jab at Lincolnshire Showground was given a box of chocolates to mark the milestone at the mass vaccination centre.

The milestone was reached six months after the mass vaccination centre opened and just eight weeks since it had reached the 50,000 mark.

The mass vaccination centre at Lincolnshire Showground is one of two in the county, alongside Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston, while the county also has a network of Local Vaccination Centres run by local GP practices.

In addition to pre-booked appointments, walk-in opportunities will also be offered in various locations in Lincoln on a Saturday. There was a ‘big weekend’ of vaccine-related activity at The Arboretum on June 26, where 162 people received their coronavirus vaccine.

Although it opened at 12pm, people were queuing from as early as 10.30pm and for up to two hours.

A mobile vaccination bus will be in Lincoln for at least two more Saturdays as follows:

Saturday, July 3 – Brayford Wharf North (near the Square Sail, opposite Lucy Tower Street)

Saturday, July 10 – Lincoln Central Mosque (Dixon Street, next to Lidl)

Terry Vine, Clinical and Operational Lead for the Lincolnshire Showground Mass Vaccination Centre, said: “From the beginning when we were vaccinating people over the age of 80, to now when we’re vaccinating people aged 18 or over, as well as providing second doses, it has been challenging.

“Fortunately we have an amazing team of clinical and non-clinical staff on-site at the Showground, and they have made this latest milestone possible.

“I am enormously proud of my team at the Showground, and what we have achieved together. Many people have put a huge amount into making this possible, first getting the Showground operational as a Mass Vaccination Centre, then reaching 100,000 vaccinations, and now our success as a vaccination site, which is down to their sheer hard work.”

Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse for NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “I know what it has been like for Terry and the team since we began the vaccination rollout six months ago.

“This is a huge achievement for him and his team, and I would like to congratulate them for what they have achieved and what they continue to achieve. Without them, and our other colleagues across the county, we wouldn’t be entering the final sprint part of the vaccination programme in such a good place.

“Following on from a very successful ‘big weekend’ of vaccinations, I would like to take this opportunity to remind people that it’s not too late – there is still chance to get vaccinated but it is important to get vaccinated twice, in order to get the maximum protection.

“We still have good availability for pre-booked appointments across Lincolnshire at our MVCs at the Lincolnshire Showground, and at PRSA MVC, Boston, as well as at the Meres Local Vaccination Centre, Grantham, and pharmacies in Lincoln and Boston.”