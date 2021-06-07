Lincolnshire woman takes GCSE maths exam 19 times to follow her dreams

If at first you don’t succeed… Well done Hannah!

An animal lover from Grimsby landed her dream job as a Vet Nurse after taking 19 attempts to pass the GCSE maths exam she needed to fully qualify for the role.

Hannah Cardey was a receptionist at Blue Cross Animal Hospital on Nelson Street in Grimsby before finally passing her exam.

The 26-year-old’s colleague Kate Moore helped to recreate exam conditions in her home for Hannah to practice doing in a controlled situation.

She is now a Vet Nurse at the Grimsby hospital, working alongside those she has long admired and watched with envy during her time as a receptionist.

Hannah passing the exam was revealed on the ITV show ‘Inside Animal A&E’, which was broadcast last year and is now on ITV Hub.

He said: “It turned out my nerves were getting the better of me, but Kate really helped me to relax and take the exam with her to get over the stressful atmosphere in the exam hall.

“I was gutted every time I failed but my passion for animals drove me on. I really enjoyed my studies and training at the animal hospital and I’m so delighted that my lifelong ambition has finally come true.”