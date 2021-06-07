Man dies and three injured in A52 crash
Three cars and a cyclist involved
A crash on the A52 near Skegness involving three cars and a cyclist has resulted in a 46-year-old man dying and a 40-year-old woman suffering life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to the crash just before 3.30pm on Sunday, June 6 on the A52 Wainfleet Road at Croft Bank, near the Top Farm Caravan Site in Skegness.
A blue Mini, travelling east towards Skegness, crashed with a black Peugeot 208 which had been driving towards Wainfleet.
The man driving the Mini was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 40-year-old female passenger was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary by Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, where she remains in a critical condition.
The 46-year-old man has become the 10th person to die in crashes on Lincolnshire roads in 2021.
A white Vauxhall Mokka and a cyclist were also believed to be involved in the crash, and police are appealing for witnesses or even the cyclist themselves to come forward.
It is thought that the cyclist was wearing shorts and a high-vis vest, and she initially stopped at the scene.
If you have dascham footage, are the cyclist who stopped at the scene or have any information that can help officers, call 101 and quote incident 310 of June 6.