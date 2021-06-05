Man dies in crash in village near Skegness

The driver and passengers from the other vehicle were injured

A man has died after a crash in a village near Skegness.

The crash involving a silver Citroen Picasso and a blue Mercedes Vito happened near Herons Mead on Marsh Lane in Orby at around 3.40pm on June 1.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue and the ambulance service also attended the scene.

Police have since revealed that the driver of the Mercedes sustained injuries, which were initially deemed non-life threatening, but he later passed away.

The driver and passengers of the Citroen sustained minor injuries, police added.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage to get in touch. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 320 of June 1.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.