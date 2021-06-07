Man found dead by Lincoln multi-storey car park
He was found at 4.30am
A 33-year-old man was found dead outside the Lucy Tower car park in Lincoln in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police were called to Lucy Tower Street at 4.29am on Sunday, June 6 where a man was found dead outside the car park.
The man, aged 33, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lincolnshire Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
His case has now been passed on to a coroner.
If you’ve been affected by what happened, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.