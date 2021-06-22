McFly and Comedy in the Park confirm new dates for Lincolnshire Showground
We’ll have to wait until next summer
People anxiously waiting to watch McFly or Comedy in the Park at Lincolnshire Showground will have to wait until next year, as the shows have been rescheduled due to COVID-19.
The popular British boyband McFly were due to play at Lincolnshire Showground on Friday, July 2, but that show was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comedy in the Park, which had such comedians as John Bishop, Rob Beckett and Al Murray taking part, was supposed to happen the day after McFly (Saturday, July 3) at the showground, but was dealt the same fate in being postponed.
Now, organisers of both events have rescheduled the performances for July 2022, with McFly performing on the 8th and Comedy in the Park taking place on the 9th.
All tickets will remain valid and be automatically transferred to match with the rearranged dates.