Miss Lincolnshire runner-up wins Miss Boston title

A Lincolnshire model who was the runner-up in the Miss Lincolnshire competition, hopes her local town is recognised for its potential after being crowned as Miss Boston

Mia Rothwell, 21, is a former student of Giles Academy and Boston High School, and is currently studying International Business and Arabic at the University of Westminster.

She was one of nine candidates in Miss Lincolnshire and finished second behind the eventual winner 24-year-old Rebecca Jay Fearn.

Mia was named as Miss Boston last month and hopes to use her new title to encourage mental health awareness, as well as aspiring to being crowned the Miss England queen later this year.

The current Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee was crowned in 2019 and the following day started her work as a Junior Doctor at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

She became the first woman in history to be the longest crowned Miss England, having carried the title for over two years due to the COVID-forced postponement of the 2020 competition.

The annual Miss England competition was due to be held this month at the Heart of England Conference Centre in Coventry, but was delayed until August 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To vote for Mia or Rebecca to win, download the Miss England App to claim your free daily vote in the lead up to the final.

The new Miss Boston – Mia – has high hopes for the summer and said: “The Miss England competition has been an exciting and different challenge for me, both physically and mentally.

“Following in the footsteps of the current reigning Miss England, Bhasha Mukherjee, is a huge honour for me, and I’m determined to continue to ensure that Boston is recognised for its potential.

“Winning this competition would be a dream come true and help me with my passion to improve mental health awareness, particularly in younger adults and teenagers.”

Phil Green, organiser of the Miss Lincolnshire competition, said: “The calibre of the women who enter the Miss Lincolnshire competition on a yearly basis gets better and better, and it’s certainly becoming harder to pick a winner to represent the county for the Miss England Final.

“Rebecca, who was crowned earlier this year as Miss Lincolnshire excelled in her talent and interview rounds with the judges, with Mia coming a close runner up and also goes through to the Miss England competition as Miss Boston.

“Both girls have become an asset for the county and their individual towns, and I am delighted to see them continue further throughout the competition.”